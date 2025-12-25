Chinese Food Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:06, December 25, 2025

A chef makes hand-pulled noodles during the Chinese Food Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Dec. 24, 2025. The Chinese Food Festival was held on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

A chef prepares desserts during the Chinese Food Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Dec. 24, 2025. The Chinese Food Festival was held on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Local residents taste candied haws during the Chinese Food Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Dec. 24, 2025. The Chinese Food Festival was held on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Local residents wait to taste Peking duck during the Chinese Food Festival held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Dec. 24, 2025. The Chinese Food Festival was held on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

