Chinese FM holds talks with Kazakhstan's FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to follow the consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate strategic mutual trust, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and continuously elevate China-Kazakhstan relations to new heights.

China appreciates the positive role Kazakhstan has played under the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the China-Central Asia Mechanism, and is willing to work with Kazakhstan to continuously optimize and strengthen these platforms and play a greater role in promoting regional peace and development, Wang said.

For his part, Kosherbayev extended his congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the successful fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

He thanked China for supporting Kazakhstan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, noting that Kazakhstan will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle and support China in safeguarding its core interests, and is willing to maintain friendly exchange with China at all levels and deepen practical cooperation in all fields.

