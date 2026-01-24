Specialist trainees from Kazakhstan attend training session in Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:49, January 24, 2026

Trainees from Kazakhstan attend a lecture at a dispatching center of Tianjin Rail Transit in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 23, 2026. Some 20 specialist trainees from Kazakhstan recently attended a hands-on training session for operations in light-rail dispatching hosted by the Tianjin Rail Transit.

Spanning 21.39 kilometers with 18 stations, the light-rail line in Astana, the first of its kind in Kazakhstan, is fully built based on China's technology protocols. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

