'Reel China' debuts in South Africa, strengthening cultural ties through cinema

The "Reel China" overseas screening and promotion event made its South African debut on May 26 at Nu Metro, Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg, marking a significant milestone in cultural exchange between China and Africa.

Hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and supported by the China Film Administration, the event forms part of the broader 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which also commemorates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng underscored the unifying power of cinema, noting that film and television exchanges serve as an important bridge for fostering mutual understanding and bringing people from different cultural backgrounds closer together.

As people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa continue to deepen, Chinese films are gaining wider recognition across the continent. Wu highlighted South Africa's position as one of Africa's most significant film markets, describing it as a key platform for showcasing Chinese cinema and offering local audiences fresh perspectives on contemporary Chinese society.

Song Jianing, bureau chief of CMG Africa, emphasized the organization's ongoing efforts to expand the global reach of Chinese film and television content. She noted that by May 18, China's box office revenue this year had surpassed 14.5 billion yuan ($2 billion), reflecting both the industry's vitality and its capacity for innovation.

Representing South Africa's media sector, John Bailey, owner of Sunday World and Sunday Sun, highlighted the broader context of China-South Africa relations. He pointed to the country's status as Africa's largest automotive manufacturing hub, where Chinese auto and home appliance brands such as FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Hisense have become widely recognized — a testament to strong bilateral economic ties.

Bailey stressed that culture remains the soul of international relations, with film serving as one of the most powerful tools for storytelling and mutual understanding. He noted that "Reel China" offers more than entertainment, providing South African audiences with an authentic glimpse into Chinese life and culture.

Following the official remarks, guests gathered outside the cinema for a group photo before the event was formally launched. The evening concluded with screenings of two major 2026 Chinese box office hits: the high-octane racing drama "Pegasus 3" and the martial arts epic "Blade Runner: Wind from the Desert."

The "Reel China" series is set to continue its journey across other countries, reinforcing its role as a cultural platform aimed at deepening China-Africa engagement. Through cinema, the initiative seeks to build lasting connections, foster dialogue, and strengthen the foundation of people-to-people relations between the two regions.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)