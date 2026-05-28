Opinion: China-Africa friendship in a bag of rice

Xinhua) 10:08, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Five kilograms of rice is not much. But in the story of China-Guinea agricultural cooperation, it has become a small but tangible reflection of how practical joint efforts are improving people's lives.

Recently, a bag of hybrid rice produced in the West African country of Guinea was handed over to Deng Ze, the wife of Yuan Longping, China's late "father of hybrid rice."

The bag itself was unremarkable, with the national flags of China and Guinea printed on the front, and the back bearing a handwritten message from Guinea's prime minister, who described the rice as "a symbol of cooperation between Guinea and China."

Light in weight, the rice had travelled across oceans. Its significance, however, lay elsewhere: in a simple fact that Chinese hybrid rice has already taken root in African soil, grown through local farming, and is now helping to improve harvests and livelihoods.

China's engagement, especially in Africa, is often defined not only by short-term assistance, but by the provision of development experience, technical capacity and practical pathways.

Nowhere is this more evident than in China-Africa agricultural cooperation, which is characterized by pragmatism.

China does not simply send grain; instead, it works with local partners to build irrigation systems, improve seed varieties, control pests and raise production capacity. Under frameworks such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative, support has increasingly focused on agricultural infrastructure, equipment and supply chains.

In Guinea, Chinese agricultural experts helped establish Africa's largest hybrid rice demonstration park, where yields per season are three times higher than those of traditional local varieties.

In Chad, a country long plagued by food shortages, the introduction of high-yield rice cultivation techniques has sparked discussions about generating export revenues from grain.

In Madagascar, rice imagery appears on the country's highest-denomination banknote, a reference to the work of Yuan Longping's team in improving yields and supporting food self-sufficiency.

Today, Chinese hybrid rice has been introduced in more than 20 African countries, becoming a visible example of Chinese agricultural technology taking root and flourishing in Africa.

China's own history helps explain why this pragmatism resonates.

China itself struggled with poverty and hunger for a long time. That experience has heightened its sensitivity to similar concerns facing other developing countries, reinforcing the view that overcoming hunger is not a one-off effort, but a long-term, systematic and sustainable undertaking.

That perspective also helps explain China's broader model of development cooperation. The idea of "teaching people to fish rather than giving them fish" is often cited in reference to infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Railways, ports, roads, irrigation networks and energy facilities may not yield immediate returns, but they reshape the conditions for growth. Over time, infrastructure improvements and enhanced connectivity will bring about tangible development potential.

Another defining feature of China-Africa cooperation is respect.

Colonial history left many African economies structured around narrow exports serving external demand. Even after independence, the legacy of single-commodity dependence has continued to weigh on development in many places.

Today, although the colonial era has ended, colonial thinking has not fully faded away. Some Western aid still comes with political conditions, while some forms of cooperation primarily serve the strategic interests of Western countries.

True respect, in this framing, is not about deciding for others, but about helping expand their ability to decide for themselves.

International morality does not depend on resounding slogans, nor does it necessarily stem from grand narratives. More often, it is embodied in a road, a bridge, a well, or a rice field -- in the steady process of enabling people to live increasingly stable and prosperous lives from day to day.

A simple truth is that when a country helps others eat well, grow food successfully, build roads, and improve their livelihoods, its influence will naturally follow. This is also why a bag of rice from Guinea stands as the best testament to the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith between China and Africa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)