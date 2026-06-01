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What gift touches the heart most?
(People's Daily Online) 17:01, June 01, 2026
In the short film "Gift," Yiran doesn't wish for toys or new clothes — she just wants her dad to come home. He has worked overseas for seven years on major infrastructure projects, including the China-Thailand High-Speed Railway under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Behind every mile of gleaming track is a father who missed his daughter growing up. This Children's Day, their reunion is the real gift — a reminder of the quiet sacrifices made by those who build the connections that bring our world closer together.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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