What gift touches the heart most?

People's Daily Online) 17:01, June 01, 2026

In the short film "Gift," Yiran doesn't wish for toys or new clothes — she just wants her dad to come home. He has worked overseas for seven years on major infrastructure projects, including the China-Thailand High-Speed Railway under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Behind every mile of gleaming track is a father who missed his daughter growing up. This Children's Day, their reunion is the real gift — a reminder of the quiet sacrifices made by those who build the connections that bring our world closer together.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)