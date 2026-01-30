Home>>
Ambassador of Timor-Leste hails China's commitment to create a more equitable global landscape
By Zhang Rong, Peng Yukai, Cui Yige, Zhao Mengying (People's Daily Online) 15:20, January 30, 2026
Recently, in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, the Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China, Loro Horta, highly commended China's initiatives and proposals for providing new development opportunities to developing countries including Timor-Leste. He stated that the Global Governance Initiative will help foster a more just and equitable global governance system.
Horta firmly refuted the so-called "China threat theory" promoted by certain media, emphasizing that China's initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and other global proposals, offer greater strategic choices to Timor-Leste and the world.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- China Dynamics: China actively expands opening-up, connecting with the globe
- BRI, RCEP offer tremendous opportunities for Cambodia's development: expert
- China deepens business cooperation with Belt and Road partners in 2025
- Full text: Joint Statement by China, Tanzania and Zambia on jointly building the TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt
- Under BRI, China-Africa agricultural cooperation delivers tangible results: African scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.