Ambassador of Timor-Leste hails China's commitment to create a more equitable global landscape

15:20, January 30, 2026 By Zhang Rong, Peng Yukai, Cui Yige, Zhao Mengying ( People's Daily Online

Recently, in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, the Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China, Loro Horta, highly commended China's initiatives and proposals for providing new development opportunities to developing countries including Timor-Leste. He stated that the Global Governance Initiative will help foster a more just and equitable global governance system.

Horta firmly refuted the so-called "China threat theory" promoted by certain media, emphasizing that China's initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and other global proposals, offer greater strategic choices to Timor-Leste and the world.

