Full text: Joint Statement by China, Tanzania and Zambia on jointly building the TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt

Xinhua) 15:16, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of a joint statement by China, Tanzania and Zambia on jointly building the TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt released on Nov. 20.

The following is the full text of the statement:

Joint Statement by the Governments of the People's Republic of China, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia on Jointly Building the TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt

Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania and President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia, the revitalization project of the TAZARA Railway has been launched on Nov. 20, 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and H.E. Amb. Dr. Emmanuel John Nchimbi, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, in Lusaka, Zambia.

To ensure that the TAZARA Railway will deliver greater and more lasting benefits to Tanzania, Zambia and the neighboring African countries, the governments of the People's Republic of China, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia agree to join hands to advance modernization that is just and equitable, open and win-win, eco-friendly, people-centered, featuring diversity and inclusiveness, and underpinned by peace and security, and promote the building of the TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt (hereinafter referred to as "the Prosperity Belt,") to help advance the development of Tanzania, Zambia and China, explore the potential for regional development, and set a model for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa.

The three parties commit to synergize the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit 2024 as well as the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development proposed by President Xi Jinping with Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, Zambia's Eighth National Development Plan (2022-2026), Agenda 2063 of the African Union, and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and aspire for the following:

First, building a railway of freedom. The three parties fully recognize the historical and symbolic significance of the TAZARA Railway. Constructed during the struggles for the liberation of Southern African countries, it is not merely an infrastructure project. It represents the spirit and broader aspiration of China, Tanzania and Zambia for independence, sovereignty and economic prosperity. It remains a significant symbol of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Tanzania, Zambia and China. Facing transformation unseen in a century, the three parties will carry forward the TAZARA spirit, uphold the principle of mutual respect, equal consultations, and joint contribution for shared benefit, and work together to build the Prosperity Belt for the modernization of the three countries and the wider region.

Second, building a railway of development. The three parties are ready to harness their respective comparative advantages to promote economic cooperation and undertake coordinated efforts with a focus on the TAZARA Railway in connection with other regional corridors. Efforts will be made to explore the integration of infrastructure, and establish intermodal transportation corridors that would facilitate intra-Africa trade. The three parties support the implementation of China's zero-tariff measures for 100 percent tariff lines for African countries having diplomatic relations with China, encourage localized production and processing to expand export of high-quality products to China and other markets, and will strive to enhance cooperation in the investment sector. The three parties will, subject to separate arrangements, promote the development of existing industrial parks along and around the Railway, and plan and build special economic zones, so as to achieve collaborative development and boost the realization of industrialization and agricultural modernization of Tanzania and Zambia.

Third, building a railway of friendship and partnership. The three parties, while developing the Prosperity Belt, will exchange experience on governance and development for modernization, and facilitate promotion of the rich cultural and touristic resources for better global understanding of the diverse civilizations along the Belt.

Fourth, building a railway for people's welfare. The TAZARA Railway belongs to the people of Tanzania and Zambia, but it also benefits the people of the wider region. Throughout the construction of the Prosperity Belt, a people-centered approach will be adopted. The three parties will carry out active cooperation on human resources training and capacity building with a view to helping local youth and women improve their vocational skills and employability and cultivating more high-quality professionals in support of the Prosperity Belt. The three parties are ready to work together to implement livelihood projects that improve the social economic well-being of the people.

Fifth, building a railway of green development. The three parties will integrate the concept of green development into the creation of the Prosperity Belt and enhance ecological and environmental protection along the route. The three parties will make efforts to strengthen cooperation in green industry, e-commerce and payment, science and technology, artificial intelligence and other key areas, and strengthen cooperation on standardization, so as to promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the Prosperity Belt.

Sixth, building a railway of regional harmony. The three parties remain committed to the vision of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security endeavor aiming to build an efficient framework of lasting peace and security. The operation of the TAZARA Railway will serve as a prime example of a stable and modernized infrastructure project, fostering mutual prosperity, stability, peace and regional harmony. To this end, the three parties will remain steadfast in supporting efforts aimed at addressing peace and security concerns in the region.

To achieve the six above-mentioned aspirations, the three parties will adhere to the "government-led, market-oriented, business-based and broadly participated" principle, fully leverage on the role of financial institutions, think tanks and specialized institutions, and encourage and support innovative cooperation models to promote integrated development along the Prosperity Belt. The three parties will enhance policy communication and coordination bilaterally or trilaterally through diplomatic channels, continue to optimize the business and investment environment, while encouraging their respective businesses to respect the local laws and regulations, customs and procedures, and fulfill the respective social responsibilities. The three parties welcome the participation of neighbouring countries as well as other international and regional partners, in the development of the Prosperity Belt to jointly promote regional integration and development.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)