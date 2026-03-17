3rd Silk Road Global News Awards opens submission call

People's Daily Online) 13:45, March 17, 2026

The 3rd Silk Road Global News Awards officially launched its submission call on March 16. The awards are hosted by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) and organized by the BRNN council chair, People's Daily.

The Silk Road Global News Awards is a flagship initiative of the BRNN, dedicated to promoting the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. It aims to encourage and guide news media organizations from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to learn from one another and jointly tell Belt and Road stories.

The 3rd edition features four award categories: Best Reporting, Best Photography, Best Video and Best Innovation. Each category includes one winner, four shortlists, and 10 longlists.

Submissions are open globally and are welcome from works and individuals that support the BRI, convey the Silk Road spirit, reflect civilizational exchanges and mutual learning, align with the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and demonstrate strong international communication impact.

Entries should be produced solely by foreign entities or jointly by Chinese and foreign entities. Works produced independently by Chinese institutions or individuals are not eligible.

Applicants should register and submit their entry information on the BRNN's official website (www.brnn.com). The judging process will take place in two rounds, the first round by Academic Committees and the second (final) round by the Judging Committee. Updates on the selection process will be posted in real time on the BRNN's official website.

The 2nd edition ran its submission period from April 2024 to Jan. 2025, receiving nearly 5,000 entries from 110 countries and regions. Among them, 58 winning works from 37 countries were selected.

The BRNN is a cooperation platform made up of media organizations from countries and regions involved in the BRI. It aims to help media outlets to deepen understanding, build friendship, and promote cooperation through a standing collaborative mechanism while pooling media resources to tell Belt and Road stories well. To date, the BRNN has welcomed 316 member media outlets from 117 countries, making it a major media cooperation platform under the Belt and Road cooperation framework.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)