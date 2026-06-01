State Council appoints, removes officials of central gov't liaison office in HKSAR

Xinhua) 15:38, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials of the central government's liaison office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Yuan Gujie was appointed deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR. Liu Guangyuan was removed from the post.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)