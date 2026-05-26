China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:29, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Gao Song will no longer serve as president of Sun Yat-sen University. He was appointed president of Peking University, replacing Gong Qihuang.

Zhang Yunming was removed from the post of vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)