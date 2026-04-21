China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:49, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Lyu Wuqin was appointed assistant minister of public security. Chi Jingyang was appointed deputy head of the National Immigration Administration. Feng Chengyou was appointed deputy head of the China Geological Survey.

Lin Tao was removed from the post of deputy secretary-general of the State Council. Zhang Yong will no longer serve as deputy head of the National Immigration Administration. Xu Xueyi was removed from the post of deputy head of the China Geological Survey.

Zhou Liang was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)