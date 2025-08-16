We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:24, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Zheng Zeguang will concurrently serve as China's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization.

Wang Jinfeng was appointed China's permanent representative to the International Seabed Authority, replacing Chen Daojiang.

