China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:27, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Ren Youqun was appointed vice minister of education, and Wu Yan was removed from the post.

Shu Huihao was appointed vice minister of civil affairs. He will no longer serve as the assistant minister of finance.

Zheng Zhe was appointed deputy head of the National Health Commission, and Cao Xuetao was removed from the post.

Zhang Liping was appointed vice head of the State Council's Counsellors' Office, and Wang Weimin was removed from this post.

Tang Wei was appointed deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Ren Jingdong was removed from the post of deputy director of the National Energy Administration.

