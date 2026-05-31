Zero Distance | China-Malaysia Cooperation in Action

For millennia, China and Malaysia have been neighbors, friends and partners in mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Over the past half-century, cooperation between the two countries has borne abundant fruit.

The East Coast Rail Link is a flagship project of China-Malaysia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Once completed, it will serve as a vital transportation artery connecting the east and west coasts of Malaysia, driving development along its route. The thriving "Two Countries, Twin Parks" model, meanwhile, continues to inject strong momentum into bilateral industrial cooperation.

Fresh durians from Malaysian orchards are now delivered directly to Chinese consumers, bringing the fruit's aroma to millions of households. In 2025, the number of students at Xiamen University Malaysia exceeded 10,000 for the first time, making it a flagship project in China-Malaysia educational cooperation.

The multi-language reporting team of People's Daily Online traveled to Malaysia and produced a documentary in Chinese, Malay and English, telling stories of China-Malaysia win-win cooperation and closer people-to-people ties between the two countries. Together, let us work hand in hand to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" of China-Malaysia relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)