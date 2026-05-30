Gen-Z innovations take center stage in east China's ancient porcelain city

Xinhua) 15:55, May 30, 2026

NANCHANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Wielding a coloring brush, Lei Hong, a veteran porcelain glazer in Jingdezhen in east China, is growing fond of the bright-eyed, vibrant Chibi-styled girl figures she is working on.

Unlike traditional fixed-patterned vases or tableware, Lei said the various palm-sized items are part of a candle holder blind box series launched by Pop Mart, creator of the trendy toy Labubu, which impressed her with its creative designs and a surge in sales.

In China's famed "porcelain city" of Jingdezhen, many artisans like Lei have embraced such innovations imbued with a youthful spirit. As Gen-Z consumers continue to drive China's economic growth, their culture is reshaping the art of earth and fire into an array of glittering attractions, unleashing fresh vitality for the time-honored porcelain industry.

Xu Wan, manager of Chentian Ceramics company, where Lei works, said the firm is collaborating with numerous pop culture IPs to draw Gen-Z customers.

Xu said the company had collaborated with the hit animated film "Nobody" in launching a series of intangible cultural heritage-themed ceramic blind boxes last summer, with the product quickly becoming a sought-after hit among young collectors after its release.

"Young consumers today are more than willing to pay for creative products highlighting emotional value," said Xu, adding that they have released dozens of innovative products beyond trendy toys, including ceramic speaker boxes and night lanterns.

Such burgeoning sales proved that ceramics and porcelain are not just relics of the past, said Xu, adding that they can also serve as a vehicle for new culture, new trends and an entirely fresh form of expression.

As ceramic products become more trend-driven, the way they are produced is also reshaped by emerging minds and technology.

At another porcelain enterprise in the city, 65 industrial-grade ceramic 3D printers have amazed artisans and tourists with top-notch accuracy, enabling the quick production of one-of-a-kind vases.

"3D printing allows for a wider variety of ceramic forms and more intricate textures -- curves and hollowed-out designs that traditional craftsmanship cannot achieve are now largely possible through this technology, fueling rising demand for customized decorations," said Hong Ziyu, general manager of the company.

Pointing to a newly printed hollow vase, Hong said 3D-printed porcelain products are gaining favor in overseas markets, achieving annual sales of over 5 million yuan (about 733,396 U.S. dollars).

These flourishing innovations are also powering the transformation of Jingdezhen itself. Being China's major porcelain production base for over 1,000 years, the city is now riding the wave of the experience economy to venture into the tourism market, gaining a global profile as a major immersive travel destination in China.

The Taoxichuan Cultural and Creative Block is a shining example of such efforts. Located on the site of the former Jingdezhen Universal Porcelain Factory, the industrial heritage complex was reborn as a creative hub via the local government's support, integrating artist studios, porcelain workshops, exhibition centers and commercial facilities.

Officially opened to the public in 2016, the venue has evolved into both an incubator for art startups and a showcase for the changing aesthetics of younger generations. Its popular weekend art market draws visitors from across China and mirrors Jingdezhen's appeal to more than 60,000 artists who have flocked to the city in pursuit of creative opportunities.

This place boasts advanced ceramic-making techniques and creative concepts from young artists, which constantly spark inspiration, said Barbera Elisabeth Haenen, a 78-year-old artist from the Netherlands.

Haenen said she has already opened her own creative studio at a local art center.

"I have a studio in Amsterdam, but I still come to Jingdezhen several times a year, sometimes staying for over a month," she said, adding that she has fallen in love with the city's evolving porcelain culture.

According to local statistics, from 2021 to 2025, the output value of the ceramic industry in Jingdezhen rose from 51.6 billion yuan to 102.7 billion yuan, while the number of major industrial enterprises above the designated size soared from 140 to 298 in this period.

As China strives to enrich merchandise offerings and diversify consumption scenarios for high-quality development, younger minds and their innovations will continue to drive the city's economic growth and cultural metamorphosis, said Fang Lili, president of the China Society for Anthropology of Arts.

Jingdezhen's future lies not only in its time-honored ceramic cultural heritage, but also in building an inclusive, vibrant cradle for young innovators to turn their aspirations into reality, she said.

"Far from limiting themselves to traditional handicraft production, these pioneering young creators are shaping a fresh, contemporary vision of Chinese lifestyle," Fang added.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)