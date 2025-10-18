International ceramics expo opens in China's historic porcelain hub

Xinhua) 15:54, October 18, 2025

NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo opened on Saturday in Jingdezhen, an eastern Chinese city famed as the "porcelain capital," attracting more than 1,000 buyers from home and abroad.

The five-day event spans 140,000 square meters and has brought together exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Italy, Germany and Russia. The expo features eight themed exhibition zones showcasing the full spectrum of the ceramics industry, ranging from traditional masterpieces to contemporary designs.

Organizers said the expo will also host a series of activities, such as forums, investment promotion conferences and procurement matchmaking events. A highlight of this year's edition is the debut of a global ceramics carnival that blends ceramic culture with urban life.

Jingdezhen, notably, has established partnership ties with over 180 cities in 72 countries. First launched in 2004, the expo has grown into a key platform for international cultural exchange, ceramics trade and global industry investment.

Last year, Jingdezhen's ceramics industry reported an output value of more than 93 billion yuan (about 13.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking yearly growth exceeding 9 percent, with products exported to more than 80 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Kou Jie)