China's Northeast Agricultural University bids farewell to graduates with dumpling feast

Xinhua) 10:36, May 30, 2026

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows freshly cooked dumplings during the farewell activity for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Graduates enjoy dumplings during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a scene during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Staff members prepare dumplings at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Graduates pose for a group photo during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members serve dumplings during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a scene during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a scene during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Graduates enjoy dumplings during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Graduates holding farewell souvenirs pose for a group photo on the site of farewell dumpling feast during a farewell dumpling feast for graduates at the Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2026. Northeast Agricultural University bid farewell to its graduates with a dumpling feast on Friday. This has been a tradition at the university for more than a decade. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)