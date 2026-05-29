China to launch 3rd national sample survey on disabled population

Xinhua) 13:48, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China will in June launch its third national sample survey on people with disabilities, which is set to run through December 2028, according to a statement released by the General Office of the State Council on Thursday.

The third survey comes 20 years after the second one, conducted in 2006, and nearly four decades after the first one was carried out back in 1987.

The survey will cover a sample of approximately 2.8 million individuals nationwide, collecting data on the nature and evaluation of impairments, causes of disabilities, possession of disability certificates, living conditions, and the receipt of and demand for assistance and support services, the statement noted.

The China Disabled Persons' Federation estimated that the country had about 85 million people with disabilities at the end of 2010. Among them, roughly 24.7 million had limb impairments, 20.5 million had hearing difficulties and 12.6 million had visual impairments.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)