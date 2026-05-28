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Scenery of blooming royal poinciana trees in Xiamen

Xinhua) 15:05, May 28, 2026

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows blooming royal poinciana trees in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Yasha/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows blooming royal poinciana trees in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Yasha/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows blooming royal poinciana trees in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Yasha/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows blooming royal poinciana trees in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Chen Yasha/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)