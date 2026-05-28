In pics: women's singles 2nd round match at French Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:00, May 28, 2026

Wang Xinyu (L) communicates with Tamara Korpatsch after their women's singles second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tamara Korpatsch hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tamara Korpatsch hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu serves during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tamara Korpatsch reacts during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xinyu reacts during the women's singles second round match between Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Wang Xinyu of China at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)