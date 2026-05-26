Zheng Qinwen suffers earliest French Open exit with first round loss

Xinhua) 10:18, May 26, 2026

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Maja Chwalinska of Poland and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Zheng Qinwen suffered a shock first-round exit at the French Open on Monday, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

Zheng, who had reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year, struggled to find her rhythm against the world No. 114 and was unable to recover after a late collapse in the opening set.

Trailing 4-1 in the first set, Zheng battled back to level at 4-4. But the Chinese then lost the next eight points and dropped the set 6-4.

Zheng failed to halt the slide, losing six consecutive games as the Pole completed a dominant 6-0 set to seal victory in just one hour and 30 minutes.

Zheng committed 32 unforced errors against just five from Chwalinska.

The defeat marks the earliest French Open exit of Zheng's career. The 23-year-old has now competed at Roland Garros five times, and this is the first time she has failed to advance beyond the opening round.

Zheng enjoyed her best run in Paris in 2025, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

After failing to defend the quarterfinal points she earned at Roland-Garros last year, Zheng, who missed a series of matches due to injury last summer, is projected to fall outside the world's top 100.

Maja Chwalinska hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Maja Chwalinska of Poland and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Maja Chwalinska of Poland and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Maja Chwalinska serves during the women's singles first round match between Maja Chwalinska of Poland and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Maja Chwalinska of Poland and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)