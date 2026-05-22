Draw for French Open tennis tournament held in Paris

Xinhua) 09:48, May 22, 2026

IOC member Tony Estanguet (C) reacts during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

President of French Tennis Federation Gilles Moretton, Coco Gauff of the United States, Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo and IOC member Tony Estanguet (L to R) pose for photos during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

IOC member Tony Estanguet (R) speaks during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Coco Gauff (2nd L) of the United States speaks during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

IOC member Tony Estanguet (R) reacts during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Coco Gauff (L) of the United States speaks during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

The men's and women's trophies are displayed before the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

The men's and women's trophies are displayed before the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Coco Gauff (2nd L) of the United States speaks during the draw for the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)