Sinner sets longest Masters 1000 winning streak with 32nd straight win

Xinhua) 09:51, May 15, 2026

Jannik Sinner hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, May 14 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated 12th seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the men's singles quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Thursday, extending his ATP Masters 1000 winning streak to a record 32 matches.

Sinner secured an early break in the opening game and cruised to a 6-2 win in the first set. The top seed began to show signs of fatigue in the second set after a demanding stretch of matches. His first-serve percentage dropped to just 39 percent in the set, and after leading 4-1, he saw Rublev break back and hold serve. Sinner then regrouped and closed out the match 6-4.

Asked about his physical condition afterward, Sinner said, "I'm going to be all right. It's normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired." The Italian added that he was pleased with the way he managed to finish the match.

Rublev hits a return during the match. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

With the victory, Sinner broke his tie with Novak Djokovic, who won 31 consecutive ATP Masters 1000 matches in 2011.

"I don't play for records. I play for my own story," Sinner said. "At the same time, it means a lot for me. But tomorrow is another day, a different opponent, different conditions... Emotionally, it takes a lot playing here at home. But at the same time, I definitely try to do my best."

Sinner set up a semifinal clash with seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, who rallied past lucky loser Martin Landaluce 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The other semifinal on Friday pits 23rd seed Casper Ruud against 18th seed Luciano Darderi.

In the women's draw, third seed Coco Gauff defeated Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3.

Cirstea, 36, who previously announced she would retire at the end of this year, saw her impressive run in Rome come to an end after wins over Aryna Sabalenka, Linda Noskova and Jelena Ostapenko.

In the other semifinal, seventh seed Elina Svitolina defeated fourth seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a final against Gauff.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)