In pics: training session ahead of 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament
Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen (L) of China signs for fans after a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen (R) of China communicates with her coach Pere Riba during a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zhang Zhizhen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session before the 2026 Italy Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
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