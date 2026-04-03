Tennis transforms small county in east China

Xinhua) 08:51, April 03, 2026

This photo taken on March 22, 2026 shows a scene of the 2026 Shanshui Wuning International Tennis Open in Wuning County, Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

NANCHANG, April 2 (Xinhua) -- At the foot of a picturesque mountain in east China's Jiangxi Province, an international tennis competition brought an influx of players and spectators to a small county -- the latest testament to the power of sports events in driving the country's county-level development.

The 2026 Shanshui Wuning International Tennis Open, which concluded in late March, drew nearly 500 young athletes from over 10 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain and Germany. The event attracted around 10,000 spectators, with many families combining match-viewing with a vacation in the scenic area.

"The courts here are excellent. Playing tennis in such beautiful surroundings is really a delight," said German player Mia Noetzig, giving a thumbs-up to the facilities.

Known for its natural beauty of mountains and rivers, Wuning, located in the city of Jiujiang, is designated as a national tennis demonstration zone in China. In 2025 alone, the county hosted 10 international and 16 national-level tennis tournaments, with over 8,000 participants.

"With a beautiful environment and fresh air, the county is very suitable for outdoor sports like tennis," said Tang Guanghua, former coach for the national youth tennis team.

A native of Wuning, Tang returned to his hometown in 2016 and, inspired by the pristine landscape, envisioned nurturing young local talent. A year later, he joined forces with Asian Games tennis champion Xia Jiaping to co-invest in building the lakeside Wuning International Tennis Center.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows the Wuning International Tennis Center in Wuning County, Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

To support the development of the tennis industry, Wuning designated annual special funds of at least 5 million yuan (about 724,600 U.S. dollars) to improve related facilities. To date, over 200 tennis courts have been built across the county's urban and rural areas, averaging about seven courts per 10,000 residents.

Currently, more than 14,000 primary and secondary school students in Wuning have received tennis training. Over 200 have pursued professional paths, and trainees from the center have won 165 championship medals in various national tennis competitions.

"Without tennis, I don't know where I could have gone," said Liu Zhenni, a local student who has been admitted to Wuhan Sports University as a student with a specialty in tennis.

Li Wu, deputy director of the county's tennis development center, said Wuning has organized activities to promote tennis in schools, communities, institutions, villages and enterprises, broadening its reach. "Currently, about one in every 10 people in the county has tried tennis," he added.

According to the General Administration of Sport of China, the national tennis population stood at approximately 25.19 million as of 2024, up 28 percent from 2021.

The nice court facilities, vibrant tennis culture, and picturesque natural scenery have attracted a growing number of tennis tournaments to Wuning, bringing a steady flow of visitors and tourism revenue.

Wang Yuanzheng, from the provincial capital, Nanchang, said he often takes his family to watch tennis matches and go camping in Wuning.

"It's only a two-hour drive from Nanchang. As my son comes to watch more matches, he develops a deeper interest in the sport, which makes us very happy," said Wang.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) calls for developing distinctive county-level economies and promoting integrated development that revitalizes industries, strengthens counties, and enriches local residents.

In 2025, Wuning received over 250,000 tourists, generating nearly 200 million yuan in sports tourism consumption.

Homestay owner Yang Jin used to struggle with very few guests because of his business's remote location. With the rise of tennis sports in Wuning, his rooms are booked every weekend, and his monthly revenue has stabilized at around 20,000 yuan, even in the off-season.

Yang, who is also a court manager, said tourists who have never played tennis can swing a racket in this natural oxygen bar, with rackets and technical guidance provided by the court.

Li Wu said the county plans to build a public fitness center and new hotels, and to introduce renowned foreign coaches to provide a better experience for both locals and visiting tennis enthusiasts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)