WTA Italian Open women's singles first round match: Zhang Shuai vs. Ann Li

Xinhua) 13:19, May 06, 2026

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ann Li of the United States hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China acknowledges the fans after women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China reacts after losing a point during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ann Li of the United States hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ann Li of the United States hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai of China hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China and Ann Li of the United States hug each other after their women's singles first round match at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ann Li of the United States hits a return during women's singles first round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Ann Li of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)