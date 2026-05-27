Highlights of women's doubles first round match at French Open tennis tournament
Wang Xinyu (R)/Hsieh Su-Wei compete during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Daria Kasatkina (R)/Camila Osorio react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Wang Xinyu (L)/Hsieh Su-Wei react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Wang Xinyu (L)/Hsieh Su-Wei react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Wang Xinyu (R)/Hsieh Su-Wei react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Daria Kasatkina (R)/Camila Osorio react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Wang Xinyu/Hsieh Su-Wei(front) compete during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Wang Xinyu (R)/Hsieh Su-Wei react during the women's doubles first round match between Wang Xinyu (China)/Hsieh Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Daria Kasatkina (Australia)/Camila Osorio (Colombia) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
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