Chinese, Colombian FMs vow to step up practical cooperation

Xinhua) 16:04, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio met here Tuesday and agreed to strengthen cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Colombia relations have made breakthroughs.

Practical cooperation has achieved fruitful results, especially since Colombia joined the Belt and Road cooperation, he added.

China supports the peace process in Colombia, and appreciates the country's long-term adherence to the one-China principle, Wang said.

He said China is willing to promote cooperation with Colombia in various fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and contribute to the steady progress of the China-Colombia strategic partnership.

Villavicencio said China is a peace-loving and trustworthy country, and strengthening cooperation with China is the shared choice of various countries in Latin America.

She said Colombia adheres to the one-China principle, and is ready to boost practical cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, investment and infrastructure, and make new contributions to the long-term development of relations between Latin America and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)