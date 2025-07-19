Chinese envoy calls for advancing Colombia's peace process

Xinhua) July 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called for efforts to advance Colombia's peace process.

The Colombian peace process is a fine example of ending conflict and rebuilding peace through dialogue and negotiation. As the Colombian peace process has entered uncharted waters, relevant parties should firm up their resolve, overcome difficulties, and steadfastly advance the peace process for the stability and development of the country, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The peace agreement remains an effective roadmap for peace consolidation in Colombia and achieving peace is in the interests of all Colombian parties," he told the UN Security Council.

China supports President Gustavo Petro's decision to prioritize the implementation of the peace agreement in the remainder of his term. China welcomes the recent formulation of the 2025 action plan by the Colombian government to clarify priorities in different sectors, he said.

"Comprehensive rural reform is a priority for implementing the peace agreement and an important pillar for Colombia's national development", said Geng. "China encourages the Colombian government to increase resource allocation, strengthen coordination, accelerate rural reform, and continuously unlock development dividends."

As Colombia's presidential poll draws near, China hopes that all parties in Colombia will prioritize people's well-being, cherish and safeguard the hard-won peace, and avoid a relapse into political violence, he said.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), including Colombia, in efforts to build a China-CELAC community with a shared future, thereby injecting positive energy into world peace and development, he said.

