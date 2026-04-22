China calls for continued implementation of Colombian peace accord

Xinhua) 15:30, April 22, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to implement the Colombian peace agreement.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Colombian peace agreement. Over the past decade, the government and people of Colombia have made tremendous efforts and achieved notable progress toward lasting peace and development, setting a model for resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiation, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China highly commends this and supports Colombia's peace process in building on the past achievements and delivering more tangible results, he told the Security Council.

The peace agreement should be continuously implemented, as it is essential for Colombia's long-term stability and regional peace and security, he said.

With the presidential elections a month away, Colombia is at a critical juncture where opportunities and challenges coexist in implementing the peace agreement. After the elections, all parties concerned should uphold the firm commitment to the Colombian people, strengthen unity and cooperation, consolidate the hard-won gains in peace, actively address risk and challenges in implementing the agreement, and inject new impetus into the peace process, said Sun.

"China supports the Colombian government in strengthening security for the elections, while accelerating the implementation of the security provisions of the agreement, increasing state security presence in remote areas, combating illegal armed groups and organized crime, and effectively protecting civilians and former combatants," he said.

China commends the Colombian government for prioritizing comprehensive rural reform in the implementation of the peace agreement. It is also hoped that the Colombian government will create conditions for the reintegration of former combatants into society so as to remove the root causes of violence at an early date, said Sun.

The Colombian government and people need strong support from the United Nations and the international community in their pursuit of peace. China stands ready to work with the international community to provide more assistance to a peace process that is Colombian-led and Colombian-owned, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)