Serbian president's visit to China is of historic significance: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:21, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's state visit to China is of historic significance, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday at a regular press briefing.

Talking about China's expectation for future development of China-Serbia relations, Mao said the two heads of state spoke highly of the achievements made in building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era and reiterated firm support for each other's core interests.

They agreed to seek synergy between China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and the Serbia 2030 development strategy and deepen political cooperation as well as cooperation in such areas as economy, science and technology, culture, tourism and education, Mao said.

Mao said that the two presidents share the view that in a fluid world with century-defining changes, China and Serbia need to strengthen strategic communication, practice true multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and uphold international fairness and justice.

According to Mao, Vucic's visit also includes trips to Shanghai and other places. This state visit, featuring a full itinerary and fruitful outcomes, reflects the two sides' high-degree political mutual trust, high-quality practical cooperation, and high-level relations and coordination in multilateral affairs, she said.

"It will surely inject fresh vitality into the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperation and give a strong boost to building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)