In pics: Exquisite colored glaze artworks attract tourists in E China's Shandong
Tourists take pictures of a colored glaze floral headdress at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
At the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, various colored glaze artworks gleam with dazzling color and light.
The museum is home to an extraordinary collection of colored glaze masterpieces in a wide range of styles. Visitors from across the country flock to the museum to photograph the exhibits and explore the rich history and artistic appeal of Zibo's colored glaze craftsmanship.
The tradition of colored glaze craftsmanship dates back to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.). For centuries, the fires in Zibo's kilns have continued to burn, producing generations of skilled artisans and nurturing a rich cultural legacy. Handed down from one generation to the next, the craft remains vibrant and alive today.
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze floral headdress at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows a colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze floral headdress at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows a colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
Photo shows an exquisite colored glaze artwork at the China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Cui)
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