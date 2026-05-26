Cultural event deepens China-Tanzania people-to-people exchange

Xinhua) 13:33, May 26, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A cultural salon held on Sunday evening in Dar es Salaam brought together artists from China and Tanzania in a vivid showcase of civilizational exchange aimed at deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

The event, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion, and China Cultural Center in Tanzania, brought together government officials, scholars, artists, and members of the Chinese community in Tanzania.

For more than two hours, participants were immersed in a curated cultural journey featuring traditional Chinese dance, tea ceremonies, porcelain exhibitions, incense-making demonstrations, and a range of interactive cultural experiences.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the event sought to revive memories of the ancient Maritime Silk Road, which historically connected China and Africa through trade and cultural exchange.

"The Maritime Silk Road served as an ancient maritime passage for economic and cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world," Chen said, noting that it "has long acted as a blue bond connecting Chinese and African civilizations."

Tanzania's Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Paul Makonda described culture as a powerful bridge that strengthens friendship and peaceful coexistence among nations.

"Through music, dance, tea culture, porcelain, and other cultural expressions, we continue to appreciate the beauty of diversity and the importance of peaceful coexistence," Makonda said in his keynote address.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)