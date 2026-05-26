Chinese ambassador addresses Somali university students on safeguarding sovereignty

Xinhua) 13:15, May 26, 2026

MOGADISHU, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu on Sunday addressed hundreds of students at the Somali National University, calling for stronger bilateral cooperation to safeguard national sovereignty and oppose separatism.

During an event held in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, Wang emphasized the need for joint efforts to protect the territorial integrity of both countries.

Wang elaborated on the one-China principle, clarified China's position on the Taiwan question, and reaffirmed China's support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces have blatantly engaged in separatist activities in Somalia's Somaliland region, seriously threatening China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such actions also interfere in Somalia's internal affairs and undermine peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," Wang told the students.

He reaffirmed that Taiwan is an integral part of China and the one-China principle is a widely recognized norm governing international relations.

Wang also reiterated China's position that Somaliland is part of Somalia's territory and expressed firm support for the Somali government's efforts to safeguard national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"We firmly oppose the Taiwan authorities and Somaliland hosting each other's institutions or engaging in any form of official interaction under any name or pretext," he added.

Mohamed Mohamud, rector of the Somali National University, welcomed the Chinese envoy's remarks on the issue and highlighted growing educational and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)