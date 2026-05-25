Vlog: A slow day inside China's fastest city
(People's Daily App) 16:41, May 25, 2026
Shenzhen is known as one of China's fastest-moving cities—a place where change happens almost overnight. But beyond the speed, another side of the city quietly takes shape. Here, innovation is not only about moving faster. From immersive science museums to bookstores filled with light and silence, and drones delivering medicine across mountains, technology is becoming part of everyday care. Not everything in Shenzhen is in a hurry. See what you find when you finally stop running.
(Produced by Li Xinyi, edited by intern Liu Xinru)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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