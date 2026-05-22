22nd China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Industries Fair kicks off in Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:29, May 22, 2026

A foreign participant interacts with participants from Miao and Yi ethnic groups at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors enjoy the performance of a humanoid robot and a robot dog at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors enjoy cuisines at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows a view of the exhibition area for APEC economies at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows an exterior view of the venue for the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member shows a creative cultural product inspired by Zhuang brocade and FIFA World Cup 2026 at the booth of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Liu Xiaohong, a representative inheritor of Daye embroidery, demonstrates embroidery skills at the booth of Hubei Province during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Actors from Wansui Mountain Martial Arts City and Millennium City Park pose for photos with a visitor at the booth of Henan Province during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member from Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo shows an eco-friendly notebook at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province.

The five-day event, which highlights cultural industry development, has attracted 6,312 exhibitors both online and offline, with over 120,000 cultural products on display.

This year's event has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)