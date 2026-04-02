Shenzhen launches "Park BOX" project to enrich citizens' park experience

Xinhua) 16:57, April 02, 2026

Tourists read and enjoy food at a book bar of Shenzhen talent park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists enjoy drinks at a store under the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists buy cultural and creative products at a fair in Bijiashan sports park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists wait for takeout food delivered by a drone at Shenzhen talent park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a book bar of Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Robots prepare drinks for a tourist at Shenzhen talent park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 1, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists rest at a tea house in Shenzhen International Garden and Flowers Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists enjoy leisure time outside a book bar of Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists enjoy food and drinks at a store under the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists visit a public space under the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists shop at a store under the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 29, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Foreign tourists learn about drone delivery services at Bijiashan sports park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Tourists visit Shenzhen International Garden and Flowers Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2026. In recent years, Shenzhen has enriched citizens' park experience by adding diverse functions to traditional parks. As part of this effort, the city has launched the "Park BOX" project at Shenzhen Bay Park, which features multiple public spaces combined with art design and convenient supporting facilities such as book bars and drone delivery services. Shenzhen has also leveraged resources from surrounding commercial areas to better integrate ecological spaces into urban life, meeting the public's demand for diverse, high-quality park experiences. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)