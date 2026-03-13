Robotic traffic police commander debuts in south China's Shenzhen

Xinhua) 13:49, March 13, 2026

SHENZHEN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A futuristic new figure is now directing traffic in the tech hub of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.

In Bantian of its Longgang District, a robot adorned with "Shenzhen Traffic Police" insignia has been officially "on duty" since March 6, managing the morning rush hour at a road intersection. Upgraded from its previous role as a roadside safety propagandist, this robotic traffic commander now stands firmly on a platform in the center of the intersection.

Unlike traditional fixed posts, the robot uses high-precision joint modules to perform standard traffic gestures, such as signaling straight movement, turns and stops, in real-time synchronization with traffic lights.

Its visual AI recognition system allows it to "watch" the intersection intently. When it detects violations like an e-bike rider without a helmet or a vehicle stopping beyond a line, it immediately issues a warning whistle and makes a corrective hand gesture, creating an "identify-warn-persuade" closed-loop management system.

This innovation is a natural fit for Shenzhen, widely regarded as China's premier "Tech City." The city's government work report this year highlights its status as a national leader in innovation, with research and development investment intensity reaching 6.67 percent, the highest among all Chinese cities, and enterprise R&D investment accounting for over 93 percent of Shenzhen's total.

Home to tech giants like Huawei, Bantian itself is a microcosm of this ecosystem, providing the ideal setting for piloting such cutting-edge urban management solutions.

The deployment of the robot traffic commander is part of a broader national trend in China's rapidly advancing humanoid robotics sector. Since last year, a number of major cities in China, such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, have begun to explore the use of robot police officers in daily duties.

The industry has moved from single-point breakthroughs to a phase of systematic maturity, a transition vividly displayed during the 2026 Spring Festival Gala, when multiple Chinese robotics companies showcased their agile and coordinated machines.

According to global technology market research and consulting firm Omdia, China accounted for a staggering 90 percent of global humanoid robot shipments in 2025, while Morgan Stanley projected a doubling of China's sales in this field to 28,000 units in 2026.

This growth is now being channeled from entertainment into real-world applications. The robotic traffic commander exemplifies this shift from the lab to the street, effectively "substituting technology for police manpower."

Public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. "This is truly putting robots to good use," commented a netizen from Guangdong, using the name STORY.

"They help reduce pressure on police officers, allowing them to better protect the people," STORY added.

Looking ahead, this robotic officer's role is poised to expand significantly. As technology evolves, pilot applications in Bantian may extend to alcohol checkpoints, initial accident scene response, intelligent violation detection and evidence collection, paving the way for a new era of smart urban governance, the local government said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)