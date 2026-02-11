2026 Spring Festival flower market opens in Shenzhen
People take photos at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People buy new year's goods at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026.
A flying saucer-shaped electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is pictured at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026.
People buy flowers at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026.
People take photos at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026.
