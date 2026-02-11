2026 Spring Festival flower market opens in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:08, February 11, 2026

People take photos at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People buy new year's goods at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A flying saucer-shaped electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is pictured at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People buy flowers at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People buy new year's goods at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People take photos at a flower market in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Feb. 10, 2026. The 2026 Spring Festival flower market opened in Shenzhen on Tuesday, with major flower markets and convenient flower stores set up in all districts of the city to facilitate citizens' purchase of flowers and new year's goods for the festival. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)