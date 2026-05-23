Exhibition area for APEC economies set up at China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:29, May 23, 2026

People visit the exhibition area for APEC economies during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman walks past the poster of APEC CHINA 2026 during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor selects alpaca toys from Peru at the exhibition area for APEC economies during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member arranges products from Vietnam at the exhibition area for APEC economies during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows coffee products from Vietnam at the exhibition area for APEC economies during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member shows creative cultural products from Indonesia at the exhibition area for APEC economies during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair has, for the first time, set up a dedicated exhibition area for APEC economies, showcasing the Asia-Pacific region's achievements in cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)