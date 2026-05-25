Sanxingdui Museum transforms ancient relics into interactive experiences

People visit the interactive exhibition hall of Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan province.

What if museum visitors could truly interact with cultural relics rather than merely observe them through glass displays? At the Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan province, a specially designed interactive hall is revolutionizing cultural engagement.

Within this 1,300-square-meter space, nearly every exhibit invites touch, operation, or participation. Visitors immerse themselves in installations inspired by the ancient Shu civilization, blending education with entertainment.

Guests can don replicas of bronze statue headwear from the Sanxingdui Ruins, learning their symbolic meanings while capturing photos. Visitors can use augmented reality to dance alongside virtual Sanxingdui figures for social media sharing. A creation zone even enables "time travel" to experience ancient bronze-casting and construction techniques.

These innovations transform traditional museum visits, offering deeper cultural understanding through hands-on interaction. "This hall emerged from extensive brainstorming," explained Zhu Yarong, deputy director of the management committee of the Sanxingdui Ruins site.

"We're transitioning from passive relic viewing to interactive engagement, bridging the gap between audiences and history."

Visitors to Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan province experience a virtual reality program.

Previously, museum experiences were largely one-directional with limited engagement. Visitors viewed relics through display cases, usually stopping mainly to take photographs. By liberating artifacts from display cases into interactive settings, Sanxingdui is pioneering a shift from didactic presentation to open cultural dialogue.

Traditional exhibition spaces remain popular, while digital innovations attract growing interest. A VR project employs digital twin technology to recreate 1:1 scale excavation sites -- complete with protective shelters and cabins -- placing visitors at the archaeological forefront.

Another project, Heaven and Earth Echoes -- Sanxingdui Panoramic Sound and Vision Digital Art Theater, features an interactive panoramic LED dome with a diameter of 20 meters and a resolution approaching 16K. The massive dome creates a deeply immersive atmosphere. By waving digital torches in their hands, visitors can trigger sacred birds to circle above them across the dome, experiencing the ancient Shu civilization through an interplay of sound and imagery.

"The digital technology made me feel as if I were racing across the Mamu River. That sense of traveling through time was incredible," said Hao Yong, a tourist from southwest China's Chongqing municipality who came specifically to experience a virtual reality program.

From passive observation to active participation, Sanxingdui Museum continues introducing new interactive experiences that transform cultural relics into living carriers of dialogue and engagement, helping keep the sparks of Chinese civilization alive for new generations.

Visitors watch a film at the dome theater of the Heaven and Earth Echoes -- Sanxingdui Panoramic Sound and Vision Digital Art Theater of Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan province.

(Photos provided by Sanxingdui Museum)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)