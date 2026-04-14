Relics exhibition held at National Museum of China

Xinhua) 10:08, April 14, 2026

Visitors purchase cultural and creative products of the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Visitors view the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor views the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor views the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor views the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2026. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows an exhibit at the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows exhibits at the exhibition "A Glimpse into 6th-7th Century China: Discoveries at Li Jingxun's Tomb" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The ongoing exhibition features relics unearthed from the tomb of Li Jingxun, a young princess who died in 608, and recently discovered key relics from the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-589) to the Sui Dynasty (581-618). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)