Exhibition featuring British writers held at Shanghai Museum
A woman visits the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
An exhibit is pictured during the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A woman visits the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit the media preview of the exhibition "Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, March 17, 2026. The exhibition, held jointly by the Shanghai Museum and London's National Portrait Gallery, will open to the public from March 18. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
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