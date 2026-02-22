Museum of Chinese in Australia officially opens in Sydney

Xinhua) 15:59, February 22, 2026

SYDNEY, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Museum of Chinese in Australia officially opened in Sydney on Sunday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attending its opening ceremony and paying tribute to Chinese Australians' "contribution, ambition and hard work."

"Our stories shape our national identity. They remind us of who we are, what we've built together, and what we must always protect," Albanese wrote on social media platform X after the ceremony.

"Here, the stories of Chinese Australians' contribution, ambition and hard work will be honoured and celebrated for generations to come," he said.

Located in the heart of Sydney's Chinatown, the museum is dedicated to "sharing and preserving the rich history, traditions, and culture of Chinese Australians," according to its official website.

By exploring and explaining stories about the community, the institution aims to foster a deeper understanding of Chinese Australians' contribution to the Australian way of life.

The museum's chief executive Peter Cai said its goal was not just to tell the local community's story.

"We want to tell the Chinese Australian story as part of the broader Australian historical development, to feature Chinese Australians as part of Australia's modern nation-building effort," he told the Australian Associated Press.

