Jade artifacts on display at Lingjiatan Site Museum in China's Anhui

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows jade artifacts on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows a reconstructed scene of the ancient people making jade artifacts at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade eagle on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows replicas of jade artifacts on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows jade bracelets on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows a jade artifact on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
Students visit the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2026. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade figurine on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
This photo taken on May 16, 2025 shows a jade dragon on display at the Lingjiatan Site Museum in Hanshan County, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. Dating back some 5,300 to 5,800 years, the Lingjiatan relic site in east China's Anhui was discovered in 1985. It is known for the jadeware unearthed there. The findings include jade artifacts in various shapes, offering a peek into the spirits and aesthetics of a prehistoric Chinese jade culture. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
