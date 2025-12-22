A glimpse of Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza

People view a shrine of Tutankhamun at the King Tutankhamun exhibition hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 20, 2025. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

The main galleries display thousands of previously stored antiquities for the first time, housing the complete collection of some 5,992 artifacts from the tomb of the boy-king Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Guardian Statue with Nemes Headcloth at the King Tutankhamun exhibition hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

People view the Solid Gold Inner Coffin of Tutankhamun at the King Tutankhamun exhibition hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 20, 2025. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

A visitor views the Column of King Ptolemy IX at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 20, 2025. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Golden Throne &Footstool at the King Tutankhamun exhibition hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Golden Burial Mask of Tutankhamun at the King Tutankhamun exhibition hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Colossal Statue of Ramesses II at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

People tour the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, on Dec. 20, 2025. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4, establishing itself as one of the world's largest displays of ancient relics, and a high-tech fort dedicated to heritage conservation.

