China's museum boom in numbers
(People's Daily App) 16:44, December 18, 2025
As China approaches the end of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), one striking trend stands out: its rapid museum expansion. From 2021 to 2024, China opened almost one new museum every day, helping drive more than 1.49 billion visits in just the past year. But these numbers just show part of the trend. Watch this video to discover more details about China's museum boom.
