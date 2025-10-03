Interview: British Museum director eyes deeper cooperation with China

October 03, 2025

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in London, Britain, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The British Museum has long maintained close ties with Chinese cultural institutions and seen vast potential for deeper cooperation, said Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum.

"It is wonderful when we can discover what we share in common and explore ways to collaborate in fostering greater understanding," Cullinan told Xinhua in an interview on Monday.

Speaking of China's role in the global cultural landscape, he noted: "In terms of its population, innovation and deep historical traditions, China has all the elements to play an even greater role on the international stage. China is already a major force in global cultural exchange, and I hope to see more partnerships and collaborations in the future."

Cullinan recalled his previous visit to Shanghai, describing China as "a country with a fascinating and profound history and cultural tradition." He will travel to Beijing in October to attend the Palace Museum's centenary celebrations and renew a memorandum of understanding with the museum.

Beyond joint exhibitions, cooperation between Chinese institutions and the British Museum extends to professional training and academic research. Cullinan noted that the museum's training program has hosted several Chinese participants, creating "a cross-border network of friendship and expertise."

He highlighted the landmark 2007 exhibition of China's Terracotta Warriors in London, which displayed over 100 artifacts from the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), including 20 warrior and horse statues. The exhibition drew a record of over 700,000 visitors, the museum director added.

"I remember visiting that exhibition with my family when I was still quite young. To this day, many people still recall it vividly. It has become a model of cross-cultural exchange. We hope to create more such 'cultural milestones' in the future to enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of our two countries," he said.

Cullinan added that the museum welcomes many Chinese visitors each year, offering Chinese-language services and listening to feedback from Chinese audiences. "Whether they visit the Chinese collection specifically or other galleries, we hope they can make connections across civilizations during their visit," he said.

Looking ahead, Cullinan stressed that the British Museum will continue to place greater emphasis on collaboration with international partners, including China.

"We want museums around the world to feel they have a stake in the British Museum and contribute to what we do here. Together, we can create a more open and reciprocal cultural platform," he said.

