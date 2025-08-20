National Museum of China announces exhibitions on war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 09:28, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China on Tuesday announced that it will stage exhibitions in Beijing and Hong Kong to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, in collaboration with several government authorities.

One of the exhibitions, "International Friends and China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression," is scheduled to open at the National Museum of China in Beijing in early September.

The second resistance war exhibition will open on Aug. 27 at the Hong Kong Museum of History, where it will be on show until Dec. 15. This exhibition will display 183 items from the National Museum and the Hong Kong Museum of History, and from various museums, cultural institutions and collectors based in Hong Kong.

